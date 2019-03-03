Hasina tells the army to be prepared at all times to defend the flag
Staff Correspondent and Rajshahi Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2019 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2019 07:55 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has told the army to be prepared at all times to make any sacrifices to defend the dignity of the flag.
She made the appeal at a ceremony in Rajshahi Cantonment on Sunday.
The flag is the symbol of a nation’s independence, sovereignty, respect and dignity. It is the duty of every soldier to protect the dignity of the flag, she said.
Hasina went to the Shaheed Colonel Anis Parade Ground after arriving at Rajshahi cantonment around 11:30am. She presented four of Bangladesh Infantry Regiments with the National Standard and watched a parade.
“The army personnel are bringing respect and dignity to Bangladesh by making sacrifices, with their professionalism through peacekeeping missions as part of the UN forces, which is brightening the image of Bangladesh abroad,” said Hasina.
The prime minister described the army as 'the symbol of faith and trust' of the people, and advised them to achieve the desired level of professionalism.
"You must be united and always ready to combat any internal or external threat to protect the holy constitution and the sovereignty of the country," she said.
