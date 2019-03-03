Home > Bangladesh

Hasina tells the army to be prepared at all times to defend the flag

  Staff Correspondent and Rajshahi Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Mar 2019 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2019 07:55 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has told the army to be prepared at all times to make any sacrifices to defend the dignity of the flag.

She made the appeal at a ceremony in Rajshahi Cantonment on Sunday.

The flag is the symbol of a nation’s independence, sovereignty, respect and dignity. It is the duty of every soldier to protect the dignity of the flag, she said.

“It is a matter of rare honour and glory for any unit to achieve the qualifications for receiving the national flag. I have handed you the national flag, the symbol of independence and sovereignty. I sincerely congratulate you on receiving this honour and glory,” she said.

Hasina went to the Shaheed Colonel Anis Parade Ground after arriving at Rajshahi cantonment around 11:30am. She presented four of Bangladesh Infantry Regiments with the National Standard and watched a parade. 

“The army personnel are bringing respect and dignity to Bangladesh by making sacrifices, with their professionalism through peacekeeping missions as part of the UN forces, which is brightening the image of Bangladesh abroad,” said Hasina. 

She detailed the initiatives taken by the government for the modernisation of the army and the welfare of army personnel, and its future plans.

The prime minister described the army as 'the symbol of faith and trust' of the people, and advised them to achieve the desired level of professionalism.

"You must be united and always ready to combat any internal or external threat to protect the holy constitution and the sovereignty of the country," she said.

