According to reports the fire began around 12:10 pm near the slum next to the Dipto TV building, said Fire Service Control Room Operator on duty Kamrul Hossain.

It was brought under control around 12:31 pm.

Four fire service units brought the blaze under control, Tejgaon Fire Station Fireman Azahar Uddin told bdnews24.com.

“The eviction drive began at the slum next to the rail line this morning. A fire started at one of the garbage heaps at the slum and spread.”

Two fire service units initially went to the scene. After examining the situation, two more units joined them, said Azahar Uddin.

Details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not yet available.