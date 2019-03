The gunfight took place at around 1:00 am on Sunday in the city’s Balurchar near Kalibari old Gudaraghat, said Shah Kamal Hossain Akondo, officer in charge of Mymensingh detective police.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Lalu Mia.

Lalu was a ‘listed drug trafficker’ and was named in seven drug cases, the police claimed.

A team of police conducted a raid on the scene after being informed a drug deal was underway, said the OC. The drug dealers opened fire at the police and the police retaliated.

“Lalu was found shot after the others fled. He was taken to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the doctors on duty declared him dead.”

Two policemen were injured in the incident, said the police official.

Police recovered 300 yaba tablets and some heroin from the scene, said the OC.