Chattogram police arrest four with 700 gold bars

The first car was stopped at an intersection in the port city on Sunday and the second was stopped in Mirsarai’s Shonapahar area a few hours later.

According to police, the first vehicle was carrying 100 gold bars weighing 11.66kg, with an estimated market value of Tk 44.5 million. The one stopped in Mirsarai had 600 bars, weighing about 60kg and with a market value of nearly Tk 240 million.

Police have arrested four people in connection with the two incidents.

A vehicle was searched in the Shonapahar area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway based on a tip, said Mirsarai Jorarganj police OC Iftekhar Hassan.

Two men identified as Md Karim and Md Rafiq were arrested over the incident.

“The bars were hidden under the car seats and in the oil tank and were being taken to Dhaka. The bars were seized in the presence of our senior officers.”

Before this, Chattogram Metropolitan Police recovered 100 gold bars after searching a private car in the CRB Automanning intersection at 11:30 am.

Two men, named Lavu Saha aka Proloy Kumar Saha, 59, and Bilal Hossain aka Kader, 38, were detained from the vehicle.

The bars were being taken from the city’s Prabartak intersection to Narayanganj, said Chattogram Police Deputy Commissioner (Port) SM Mostain Hossain. They were to be taken to Dhaka afterwards.

“We do not yet know if there is any connection with the incident in Chattogram city,” said OC Iftekhar. “They are being questioned.”