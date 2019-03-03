BGB returns trespassing Myanmar soldier

The army soldier was returned to the BGP, the border security force in Myanmar, following a flag meeting at Ghundhum border at around 11:00 am on Sunday, said Lt Col Asaduzzaman, chief of BGB-11 battalion.

The trespasser, Aung Bo Thin, hailed from Yangon in Myanmar. He is a member of the 287th battalion of the Myanmar army.

Asaduzzaman represented Bangladesh at the flag meeting, accompanied by Lt Col Ali Haider Azad, chief of BGB-34. Col Jeau Win Leang represented the BGP from Myanmar.

Locals detained Aung Bo Thin on Jan 24 when he intruded into Bangladesh through the Naikhongchhari border and handed him over to the BGB Lemuchhari camp, said Asaduzzaman.