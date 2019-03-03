BGB returns trespassing Myanmar soldier
Bandarban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2019 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2019 05:03 PM BdST
The Border Guards Bangladesh has sent back a Myanmar soldier who was arrested over trespassing on the border with Lemuchhari in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari.
The army soldier was returned to the BGP, the border security force in Myanmar, following a flag meeting at Ghundhum border at around 11:00 am on Sunday, said Lt Col Asaduzzaman, chief of BGB-11 battalion.
Asaduzzaman represented Bangladesh at the flag meeting, accompanied by Lt Col Ali Haider Azad, chief of BGB-34. Col Jeau Win Leang represented the BGP from Myanmar.
Locals detained Aung Bo Thin on Jan 24 when he intruded into Bangladesh through the Naikhongchhari border and handed him over to the BGB Lemuchhari camp, said Asaduzzaman.
