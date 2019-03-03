Home > Bangladesh

BGB returns trespassing Myanmar soldier

  Bandarban Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Mar 2019 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2019 05:03 PM BdST

The Border Guards Bangladesh has sent back a Myanmar soldier who was arrested over trespassing on the border with Lemuchhari in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari. 

The army soldier was returned to the BGP, the border security force in Myanmar, following a flag meeting at Ghundhum border at around 11:00 am on Sunday, said Lt Col Asaduzzaman, chief of  BGB-11 battalion.

The trespasser, Aung Bo Thin, hailed from Yangon in Myanmar. He is a member of the 287th battalion of the Myanmar army.

Asaduzzaman represented Bangladesh at the flag meeting, accompanied by Lt Col Ali Haider Azad, chief of BGB-34. Col Jeau Win Leang represented the BGP from Myanmar.

Locals detained Aung Bo Thin on Jan 24 when he intruded into Bangladesh through the Naikhongchhari border and handed him over to the BGB Lemuchhari camp, said Asaduzzaman.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Police arrest MN Larma supporters

Drug suspect dies in Mymensingh ‘shootout’

Gowher Rizvi. File Photo

Rohingyas ‘unique example’ of PM’s humanity

Fire at Karwan Bazar slum

Two policemen suspended for beating DU students

Two Gono Forum leaders seek berths in parliament again

Noakhali woman kills herself after rape

RAB busts fraud ring

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.