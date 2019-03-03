Bangladesh hangs man for 2012 murder of Saudi embassy official Khalaf
Gazipur Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2019 11:03 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2019 11:07 PM BdST
Bangladesh has executed the death sentence of Saiful Islam Mamun following his conviction for murdering Saudi embassy official Khalaf Al Ali in Dhaka in 2012.
Saiful from Bagerhat’s Sharankhola was hanged at the Kashimpur High Security Central Prison in Gazipur at 10:01pm on Sunday, Jail Superintendent Md Shahjahan told bdnews24.com.
Gazipur Civil Surgeon Md Manjurul Haque, Additional District Magistrate Md Moshiur Rahman, and Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Md Sharifur Rahman were present during the execution of the convict, Sharifur said.
Khalaf Al Ali, 45, was shot dead near his home in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Mar 5, 2012.
A murder case was filed with Gulshan police two days after the killing. Four months later, police arrested four suspects, including Saiful, who were introduced as ‘muggers’ in the court.
The Detective Branch of police had submitted the charges on Sep 20, 2012. Another suspect, named Selim Chowdhury, was also charged along with the four suspects who were detained before.
In 2012, Judge Md Motahar Hossain sentenced five people to death over the murder. However, the trial court’s decision was overturned when the convicts appealed and the death reference went to the High Court.
In 2013, the High Court acquitted fugitive Selim Chowdhury, reduced the sentences of Md Al Amin, Akbar Ali Lalu and Rafiqul Islam to life in prison and upheld the death sentence of Saiful Islam.
The suspects had demanded dollars from the Saudi official in a mugging incident that led to a bloody confrontation. Saiful who was carrying a revolver shot Khalaf and ran away, according to the HC’s decision.
The state appealed the decision in 2014.
A three-member bench led by Justice Md Abdul Wahhab Miah scrapped the appeals from the state and the defence on Nov 1, 2017.
Following the decision, the HC’s sentencing one person to death and three to life in prison were upheld by the Appellate Division.
Later Saiful filed a petition seeking a review of the verdict.
The Appellate Division rejected his review plea on Oct 7 last year, upholding his death sentence.
