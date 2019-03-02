Woman commits suicide after being raped in Noakhali

The victim has been identified as Poly Akter, 22, wife of Yusuf Sohag.

Poly committed suicide by taking poison at Mohammadpur Union’s Char Maksum village on Saturday, according to her father-in-law Nur Karim.

Alauddin, a resident of the same village, entered the house and raped her on Friday night when nobody was around, Karim told reporters.

Locals rushed to the scene after Poly cried for help, and caught Alauddin, he said. Later, he was fined Tk 60,000 in the village arbitration on that night.

The body was brought to the hospital at noon, said Syed Mohiuddin Abdul Azim, resident medical officer of Noakhali General Hospital.

He, however, declined to comment on how she died. The body was kept in the morgue for an autopsy.

“Police were dispatched to the scene. Legal measures will be taken,” said Shahed Uddin, chief of Charjobbar Police Station.