Two Gono Forum leaders seek berths in parliament again
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2019 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2019 09:40 PM BdST
Two Gono Forum leaders — Sultan Md Mansur Ahmed and and Mukabbir Khan — have again expressed their interests in taking
oath as members of parliament or MPs.
They wrote to the Speaker for taking oath on Mar 7, Ahmed told bdnews24.com.
In the Dec 30 polls, Sultan Mansur was elected from the Moulvibazar-2 seat with the ticket of the Jatiya Oikya Front under the paddy sheaf symbol while, Mukabbir Khan ran under the rising sun of his party.
The Awami League won 257 seats in the polls and formed its third consecutive government. The BNP and its allies, including the Gono Forum led by Kamal Hossain, won only eight seats.
Both Sultan Mansur and Mukabbir Khan are Gono Forum Presidium members, and they are also on the Jatiya Oikya Front Steering Committee.
Dr Kamal initially took the interests of the two leaders of his party as 'positive', but changed his tone after a meeting with the BNP leaders.
After the meeting on Jan 31, he said, "Both of them have clearly been informed about the party's decision that it will not take oath."
On the decision of the party, Sultan Mansur told bdnews24.com on Saturday night, "Leave the party’s decision. Give priority to those who have elected us by vote. "
On Jan 28, Sultan Mansur told bdnews24.com that Sylhet-2 seat winner and Gono Forum candidate Mukabbir Khan ‘will also take the oath’.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two Gono Forum leaders seek berths in parliament again
- RAB arrests 22 members of ‘fraud ring’
- Woman commits suicide after being raped in Noakhali
- BCL activist stabbed to death in Gazipur
- Chawkbazar fire: Another victim succumbs to injuries, death toll hits 71
- CEC Huda ‘happy’ about low turnout in ‘significant’ Dhaka polls
- Bangladesh, India are both victims of terrorism, says Sushma Swaraj
- RAB rescues ‘abducted’ schoolgirl from Jahangirnagar University hall
- High Commissioner Riva Ganguly takes charge in Dhaka to take Bangladesh, India 'closer'
- President Hamid asks EC to raise voter awareness for fair elections
Most Read
- High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das arrives in Dhaka to take Bangladesh, India 'closer'
- Pakistan releases captured Indian pilot as confrontation cools
- Serajul Alam Khan masterminded independence, claims Abdur Rab
- A cup of tea for a MiG-21
- Tyre burst forces Biman’s Dash-8 plane to make emergency landing in Dhaka
- British teenager who married ISIS fighter has fled Syrian camp, lawyer says
- RAB rescues ‘abducted’ schoolgirl from Jahangirnagar University hall
- Bangladesh works on new policy to woo car makers
- Bangladesh, India are both victims of terrorism, says Sushma Swaraj
- Pakistan and India step back from the brink, but unease continues