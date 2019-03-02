Home > Bangladesh

Two Gono Forum leaders seek berths in parliament again

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Mar 2019 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2019 09:40 PM BdST

Two Gono Forum leaders — Sultan Md Mansur Ahmed and and Mukabbir Khan — have again expressed their interests in taking

oath as members of parliament or MPs.

They wrote to the Speaker for taking oath on Mar 7, Ahmed told bdnews24.com.

In the Dec 30 polls, Sultan Mansur was elected from the Moulvibazar-2 seat with the ticket of the Jatiya Oikya Front under the paddy sheaf symbol while, Mukabbir Khan ran under the rising sun of his party.

The Awami League won 257 seats in the polls and formed its third consecutive government. The BNP and its allies, including the Gono Forum led by Kamal Hossain, won only eight seats.

The Jatiya Oikya Front, which includes the BNP, has boycotted the results of the polls and has called for a new election. The elected BNP leaders have not taken their oaths since the Election Commission rejected their calls.

Both Sultan Mansur and Mukabbir Khan are Gono Forum Presidium members, and they are also on the Jatiya Oikya Front Steering Committee.

Dr Kamal initially took the interests of the two leaders of his party as 'positive', but changed his tone after a meeting with the BNP leaders.

After the meeting on Jan 31, he said, "Both of them have clearly been informed about the party's decision that it will not take oath."

On the decision of the party, Sultan Mansur told bdnews24.com on Saturday night, "Leave the party’s decision. Give priority to those who have elected us by vote. "

On Jan 28, Sultan Mansur told bdnews24.com          that Sylhet-2 seat winner and Gono Forum candidate Mukabbir Khan ‘will also take the oath’.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Noakhali woman kills herself after rape

The Election Commission organises a procession to celebrate National Voters Day on Friday.

CEC ‘happy’ with turnout

BCL activist killed in Gazipur

Bangladesh, India victims of terrorism: Sushma

Abducted’ schoolgirl rescued from JU hall

Bangladesh says cannot take more refugees

Brishti, Dola -- friends missing after Chawkbazar fire

New Indian envoy Riva Ganguly arrives

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.