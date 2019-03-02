RAB arrests 22 members of ‘fraud ring’

Briefing the media on Saturday, Mufti Mahmud Khan, the director of RAB’s media wing, said that the ring embezzled almost ‘one billion taka’ over the last 15 years.

They would open up fully-furnished sham offices under different names in important parts of Dhaka to perform their fraudulent operations, according to RAB.

The members of the ring would then swindle out of large sums of money through various fraudulent schemes involving investment and procurement of goods before clearing out the offices and absconding with the funds shortly afterwards.

A RAB-4 team launched a drive and made the arrests after investigating the complaints lodged by some of the victims of their scam, said Mufti Mahmud.

The fraudsters were arrested in Mirpur, Uttara and Rampura on Friday and Saturday.

The arrestees are – Imran Hasan, 27, Md Humayun Kabir aka Halim, 57, ANM Rafiqul Islam, 49, Al Amin Sarkar Raj, 22, A Barek aka AB Bari, 61, Abdul Awal, 46, Md Shahadat Hossain, 30, Md Minhaz Mijhi, 65, Md Kamruzzaman, 45, Md Habibur Rahman, 35, Md Ainal Hoque, 38, Sanjit Chandra Saha, 34, Md Shamsul Alam Mazumdar, 48, Mehedi Hassan Habib, 31, Md Yusuf, 53, Md Hiron, 19, Md Mamunur Rashid, 34, Md Masudur Rahman Jallil aka A Jalil, 50, Md Maksudur Rahman aka Dipu, 35, Md Rafiqul Islam, 64, and Md Mizan,35.

The members established an illicit organisation which they referred to as the ‘Royal Cheater Development’, said Mufti Mahmud. They also appointed field level workers to run their operations and created a number of posts within the organisation including sub-broker, broker, manager and chairman.

Retired government officials were the primary targets of the scammers, he added.

“They would also prey on businessmen and other retired officials who’d worked at major private organisations. After picking their target, they would invite the victim to their office and appoint him to an important post in the organisation.”

He continued: “They would then show the victim that the organisation was turning in profits and invite him to make an investment. The victim would then invest all his retirement funds into the organisation and the very next day, the fraudsters would shut down the office and disappear with the money.”