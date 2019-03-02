Chawkbazar fire: Another victim succumbs to injuries, death toll hits 71
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2019 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2019 10:17 AM BdST
Another victim has succumbed to his injuries from the fire at Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar, raising the death toll to 71.
Doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital declared an individual named Zakir dead at 8:15 am on Saturday.
The 35-year-old had suffered burns on 35 percent of his body, said Burn Unit Coordinator Samanta Lal Sen.
Two victims of the fire are currently receiving treatment at the Burn Unit.
They are Selim, 44, and Mahmudul, 52. Selim has suffered burns on 14 percent of his body, while Mahmudul has suffered burns on 13 percent of his body.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Chawkbazar fire: Another victim succumbs to injuries, death toll hits 71
- CEC Huda ‘happy’ about low turnout in ‘significant’ Dhaka polls
- Bangladesh, India are both victims of terrorism, says Sushma Swaraj
- RAB rescues ‘abducted’ schoolgirl from Jahangirnagar University hall
- High Commissioner Riva Ganguly takes charge in Dhaka to take Bangladesh, India 'closer'
- President Hamid asks EC to raise voter awareness for fair elections
- Tyre burst forces Biman’s Dash-8 plane to make emergency landing in Dhaka
- Palan Sarker, the founder of book-reading movement in Rajshahi, passes away
- Indian woman dies in Rajshahi road crash
- BGB, BSF take part in ‘confidence building’ joint exercise on Tripura border
Most Read
- Pakistan releases captured Indian pilot as confrontation cools
- Tyre burst forces Biman’s Dash-8 plane to make emergency landing in Dhaka
- Bangladesh works on new policy to woo car makers
- High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das arrives in Dhaka to take Bangladesh, India 'closer'
- Bangladesh tells UN Security Council cannot take more Myanmar refugees
- Serajul Alam Khan masterminded independence, claims Abdur Rab
- Indian pilot Abhinandan swallowed papers before being captured by Pakistan villagers
- Families of missing childhood friends tackle loss, cheats after Chawkbazar fire
- British teenager who married ISIS fighter has fled Syrian camp, lawyer says
- FACTBOX-India and Pakistan: nuclear arsenals and strategies