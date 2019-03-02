Home > Bangladesh

Chawkbazar fire: Another victim succumbs to injuries, death toll hits 71

Published: 02 Mar 2019 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2019 10:17 AM BdST

Another victim has succumbed to his injuries from the fire at Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar, raising the death toll to 71.

Doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital declared an individual named Zakir dead at 8:15 am on Saturday.

The 35-year-old had suffered burns on 35 percent of his body, said Burn Unit Coordinator Samanta Lal Sen.

Two victims of the fire are currently receiving treatment at the Burn Unit.

They are Selim, 44, and Mahmudul, 52. Selim has suffered burns on 14 percent of his body, while Mahmudul has suffered burns on 13 percent of his body.

