CEC Huda ‘happy’ about low turnout in ‘significant’ Dhaka polls

The chief election commissioner has termed the election “significant” despite boycott by the BNP, its allies and most other political parties.

Speaking to reporters after a National Voters’ Day programme at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Friday, he cited the boycott, rains and the short tenure of the winners of Thursday’s elections.

“The election atmosphere was normal. The Election Commission is satisfied with the presence of voters,” he said.

He claimed that voter turnout was high in Patuakhali, Jhenaidah and other districts where municipality elections were held on Thursday.

When asked, the CEC said, “The voting in Dhaka was significant though the BNP did not join.”