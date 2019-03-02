CEC Huda ‘happy’ about low turnout in ‘significant’ Dhaka polls
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2019 03:50 AM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2019 03:50 AM BdST
KM Nurul Huda is pleased with the low turnout of 31 percent in Dhaka North mayoral bypolls.
The chief election commissioner has termed the election “significant” despite boycott by the BNP, its allies and most other political parties.
Speaking to reporters after a National Voters’ Day programme at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Friday, he cited the boycott, rains and the short tenure of the winners of Thursday’s elections.
“The election atmosphere was normal. The Election Commission is satisfied with the presence of voters,” he said.
He claimed that voter turnout was high in Patuakhali, Jhenaidah and other districts where municipality elections were held on Thursday.
When asked, the CEC said, “The voting in Dhaka was significant though the BNP did not join.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- RAB rescues ‘abducted’ schoolgirl from Jahangirnagar University hall
- High Commissioner Riva Ganguly takes charge in Dhaka to take Bangladesh, India 'closer'
- President Hamid asks EC to raise voter awareness for fair elections
- Tyre burst forces Biman’s Dash-8 plane to make emergency landing in Dhaka
- Palan Sarker, the founder of book-reading movement in Rajshahi, passes away
- Indian woman dies in Rajshahi road crash
- BGB, BSF take part in ‘confidence building’ joint exercise on Tripura border
- Bangladesh tells UN Security Council cannot take more Myanmar refugees
- Families of missing childhood friends tackle loss, cheats after Chawkbazar fire
- Four ‘drug suspects’ die in early morning shootouts in Teknaf
Most Read
- Bangladesh works on new policy to woo car makers
- Tyre burst forces Biman’s Dash-8 plane to make emergency landing in Dhaka
- India welcomes Pakistan's return of captured pilot, as powers urge de-escalation
- Bangladesh tells UN Security Council cannot take more Myanmar refugees
- Top 20 loan defaulters named, total 266,118 until 2018-end
- Pakistan releases captured Indian pilot as confrontation cools
- Indian pilot Abhinandan swallowed papers before being captured by Pakistan villagers
- Atiqul in Annisul’s chair: From BGMEA boss to Dhaka North City mayor
- PM Hasina terms Biman pilot, crews ‘heroes of the county’
- Pakistani village asks: Where are bodies of militants India says it bombed?