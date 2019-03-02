BCL activist stabbed to death in Gazipur
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2019 03:35 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2019 03:35 PM BdST
An activist of Awami League’s student wing has been murdered at the Tongi township in Gazipur.
The deceased has been identified as Prince Mahmud Nahid, 22, an activist of the Bangladesh Chhatra League or BCL, the ruling party’s student affiliate. He hailed from the Dattapara area of Tongi.
“An adolescent named Munna was wounded in a rival attack in Bharan Munshiganj area over a cricket match dispute on Friday. Nahid went to visit Munna’s house to look after him. He came under fierce attack by a group of rivals in Tongi Bazar area when he went with Munna’s relatives to meet the local councillor,” said Shuvo Mandal, sub-inspector of Tongi East Police Station.
The rivals stabbed him with sharp weapons and fled after leaving him critically injured, he said.
Nahid was taken to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital immediately and was later transferred to Kurmitola General Hospital where the doctors declared him dead, Shuvo said.
“Nahid had a long-standing dispute with Rafi, Ashiq and Mamun who are from the same areaa. Police hinted the dispute was the initial motive for the incident. Several operations are underway to arrest the suspects. More information will be available after the investigation is complete,” said Md Kamal, chief of Tongi East Thana.
“Nahid was a student at a private college in Abdullahpur. He was also involved in a sawmill business. He had been feuding with several others over control of the area. Those rivals may also be responsible too for the attack on Munna,” one of Nahid’s friends said on condition of anonymity.
“Nahid went to visit his father-in-law’s house and came under attack,” said Jewel Mahmud Parvez, Nahid’s elder brother.
