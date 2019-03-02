Bangladesh, India are both victims of terrorism, says Sushma Swaraj
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2019 02:49 AM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2019 02:49 AM BdST
India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership in fighting against the scourge of terrorism and said both the countries are the “victims of terrorism”.
She made the remark when she met her Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
The foreign ministry said Momen conveyed the resolve of the prime minister to fight terror and violent extremism.
He highlighted Bangladesh’s strong actions to combat financing for terror and also in dismantling terror outfits.
Swaraj expressed her “deep satisfaction for the intense level of cooperation between the two countries in an atmosphere of amity and trust”.
The two sides discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
They also discussed the issue of sustainable Rohingya repatriation.
The Bangladesh foreign minister highlighted the need for working together in areas such as inland waterways connectivity, coastal shipping and connecting service sectors – such as financial and capital markets.
Momen conveyed “the need to devise innovative mechanisms and instruments to leverage the economic potentials of both countries in a win-win manner and connect regional centres of trade and finance for harnessing higher levels of development synergy”.
The foreign minister attended the 46th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Abu Dhabi where he called for collective action to ensure accountability and justice to the Rohingyas and their immediate repatriation to their homeland in the Rakhine state of Myanmar.
The D8 Secretary General Jaafar Ku Shaari, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also met Momen on the sidelines.
