Tyre burst forces Biman’s Dash-8 plane to make emergency landing in Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2019 08:15 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 08:15 PM BdST
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane from Sylhet has made an emergency landing in Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport after one of its tyres burst.
All 61 passengers and five crew members of Flight BG 402 are safe after the Bombardier Dash-8 Q400 made the emergency landing at 4pm on Friday, Shakil Meraj, a spokesman for Biman, said.
A tyre in the rear wheels of the plane burst while taking off for Dhaka from MAG Osmani International Airport in Sylhet around 3pm, according to Meraj, a general manager at Biman.
The plane circled around the airport in Dhaka for about half an hour after it reached the destination as the authorities were makes preparations for the emergency landing.
It was taken to the hanger afterwards.
“This happens sometimes. Pilots get trained to handle such situations,” Meraj said.
“No one faced problems. We will investigate what caused the tyre burst,” he added.
