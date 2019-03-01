Home > Bangladesh

RAB rescues ‘abducted’ schoolgirl from Jahangirnagar University hall

  Naogaon and Jahangirnagar Correspondents,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Mar 2019 11:43 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 11:43 PM BdST

Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has rescued a schoolgirl from a residential hall of Jahangirnagar University after she was allegedly abducted from Naogaon a week ago.

The law enforcers, with the help of the university authorities, rescued the girl, a 10th grader of Atrai Pilot High School, from Fazilatunnesa Hall on Thursday, Natore RAB-5 official Md Zayed Shahriar said.

The girl was handed over to her family immediately after the operation ended, he added. 

She was abducted from in front of her school around 9:30am on Feb 23, according to a case filed by her mother.

One ‘Topu’ from Betgari village in the district’s Raninagar Upazila was named in the case as the prime suspect. The young man has no job, Shahriar said.

Topu is on the run while police have detained his father and sister.

The RAB acted on information gathered by detectives, Shahriar said.

No outsider is allowed to live in the halls, Md Mujibur Rahman, provost, Fazilatunnesa Hall, said.

“We are investigating the incident. Legal action will be taken against the guilty,” he added.

