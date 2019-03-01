President Hamid asks EC to raise voter awareness for fair elections

Speaking at an event organised by the EC to mark National Voters’ Day on Friday, the president said: “Greater awareness among voters will result in fairer elections.”

The EC had planned to update the electoral roll on Mar 1 of each year. But the work has been rescheduled for Apr 1 due to the impending Upazila elections.

The EC will conduct a house-to-house survey across the country to collect information on eligible voters and update the voters’ list accordingly.

“I’m happy to note that Bangladesh ranks ahead of all South Asian countries in its use of information technology to enlist voters,” said Hamid.

“But at the same time, voters must also be made aware of their rights and responsibilities.”

The country’s development is dependent on capable and competent leadership, observed the president, adding that qualified leaders must be elected at all levels.

Voting is the most acceptable method of appointing leaders, according to President Hamid.

“Even though the constitutional duty of organising elections rests with the Election Commission, its acceptability is depends on the people.

“Everyone, irrespective of party allegiance, must extend their support to stage an acceptable election,” the president added.