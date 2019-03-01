Indian woman dies in Rajshahi road crash

Sudana Begum, 68, was visiting her daughter’s house in Bangladesh and died in the accident Sona Dighi area on Thursday.



She hailed from Bhagabangola in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, said Rajpara Police Station OC Hafizur Rahman.



Sudana was returning from a visit to a relative’s house on her son-in-law’s vehicle when she suddenly fell. Her ‘Orna’ or scarf got tangled with a wheel, said the OC.



“She was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where she died during treatment.”



The body has been taken to hospital morgue and it will be handed over to her family after the end of the autopsy and other formalities, he added.