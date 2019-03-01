High Commissioner Riva Ganguly takes charge in Dhaka to take Bangladesh, India 'closer'

She reached Shahjalal International Airport in an Air India flight around 8.30pm from Kolkata.

Acting Indian High Commissioner Adarsha Swaika received her at the airport.

This is her second assignment here in Dhaka. Earlier, she had worked as the head of the cultural wing in the High Commission of India in Dhaka.

On her arrival at the airport, she said she is pleased to come back to the Bangladesh capital.

"Our relationship is very good. My aim is to make it more deeper, more better and to take the countries more closer.”

More to follow