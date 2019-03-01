Four ‘drug suspects’ die in early morning shootouts in Teknaf
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2019 11:20 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 11:21 AM BdST
Four suspected drug smugglers have been killed in so-called shootouts with police and border guards in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar.
They died in separate early morning shootouts in Noyapara of Howaikang Union and Mogpara in Sabrang Union on Friday, amid an on-going crackdown on illegal drugs.
More to follow
