Families of missing childhood friends tackle loss, cheats after Chawkbazar fire

At least 70 people have died due to the massive blaze at Churihatta. Police believe the girls are among the deceased victims, but their families are yet to find their bodies.

Brishti was a student of the Child Care Department in Home Economics College. Dola was a law student in the University of Professionals.

They were childhood friends who lived in Chawkbazar, near the area razed by a fire made deadlier due to the large amount of chemicals that were stored in the congested neighbourhood.

The two went missing while on their way home from the Shilpakala Academy, where they had attended a programme, said Dola’s father Dalilur Rahman Dulal in the complaint he recorded with the Lalbagh Police.

Brishti’s mother Shamsunnahar was still reeling from the shock when spoke to bdnews24.com at the family’s home at Haji Rahim Baksh Lane. “Please bring me my daughter,” was the only thing she said.

Shamsunnahar had been ‘speechless’ since the fire, said her mother Ayesha Khatun, who came to Dhaka from Brahmanbaria after her granddaughter went missing

Brishti’s father Jashimuddin was not at home. “I’ve persuaded him to go to his shop in New Market,” said Ayesha Khatun.

Both the families searched for the girls in vain at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the charred bodies of victims were being kept.

Rescuers found 67 dead victims in the ruins after a 15-hour long effort. There were 19 bodies that could not be identified.

At least 23 families, who are missing their loved ones, have put themselves on a list to claim these bodies. A total 58 relatives have provided DNA samples to the forensic doctors of the Criminal Investigation Department, which was working to identify bodies burnt beyond recognition.

Relatives of Brishti and Dola have also provided their DNA samples.

Dola and Brishti have been friends since they were in fourth grade together at Agrani School, said Brishti’s grandmother Ayesha Khatun.

They would participate in various programmes as a team. Their families also became close because of their friendship, she said.

Brishti was the eldest among three siblings. Her brother Shahidul Islam Sunny is a candidate for the HSC exam. Her other brother Sami Zaber Shuvo studies in the fifth grade.

“Apu [sister] was good at drawing. She wasin Shilpakala Academy that day to recite a poem,” said Shuvo, while he pointed to his sister’s desk in her room.

Her art works were on the wall of the tiny bedroom and her books were stacked in a corner.

Police tracked their phones to confirm they died in Churihatta, Lalbagh Police OC Subash Chandra Saha told bdnews24.com. “A footage collected from Haider Baksh Lane ensures that they were killed in the fire,” he said.

TARGET FOR FRAUDSTERS

The families of both the girls said they were cheated for money on top of their plight.

“We have been living through such loss. But someone called Brishti’s father Jashim from her phone number and claimed they had both the girls and demanded money,” said Ayesha Khatun.

Each family paid Tk 50,000 through Bkash, but later found the phone switched off on Friday night, barely two days into the tragedy, she said.

A fraud case is being prepared over the incident, said Lalbagh Police OC Saha.

“The criminals used third-party software to make the phone call and cheat the families,” he said.