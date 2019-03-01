Home > Bangladesh

Chawkbazar fire death toll at 70 as another burn victim dies at DMCH

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Mar 2019 10:11 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 10:11 AM BdST

After eight days of battling severe injuries, another victim of the Chawkbazar fire has died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, raising the death toll to 70. 

Rezaur, 21, who had suffered 51 percent burns on his body, died around 5am Friday, said Dr Samanta Lal Sen, chief coordinator of the hospital’s burn unit.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Voters shun Dhaka election

Hasina terms Biman pilot, crews ‘heroes’

Ekushey Book Fair extended

50% turnout likely: EC

Two children die in Mirpur slum fire

Mirpur slums gutted by fire

Eat Khichuri and vote: Atiqul

Rohingya children at crossroads: Unicef 

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.