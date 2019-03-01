Chawkbazar fire death toll at 70 as another burn victim dies at DMCH

After eight days of battling severe injuries, another victim of the Chawkbazar fire has died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, raising the death toll to 70.

Rezaur, 21, who had suffered 51 percent burns on his body, died around 5am Friday, said Dr Samanta Lal Sen, chief coordinator of the hospital’s burn unit.