BGB, BSF take part in ‘confidence building’ joint exercise on Tripura border

The ‘Mainamati Maitree Exercise 2019’, an effort to build confidence between the forces, was held at the BSF’s Srimantapur border outpost in Tripura.

Tensions were running high on the Indo-Bangladesh border in January after 31 Rohingyas assembled near the Kasba border in Brahmanbaria in a bid to enter Bangladesh from India.

A series of ‘confidence building measures’, comprising exchanges and exercises between the two border forces, have since taken place.

The programme marks another milestone in the “ever-increasing friendly relationship” between the two forces, CL Belwa, the deputy inspector general of BSF, said in a statement.

"The main objective of this exercise was to plan and conduct anti-smuggling and anti-criminal activity related operations with ultimate aim of achieving better joint operational efficiency and border management," he said.

During the joint exercise, BGB and BSF personnel engaged in joint patrolling, anti-smuggling drills, simulated raids on suspected hideouts in both countries and checking of goods and identities of individuals at border check-posts.