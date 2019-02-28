Voters shun Dhaka mayoral election

Election officials, polling agents, and law-enforcement agents at different centres in the city were seen sitting idle for the first three hours since the voting began at 8am on Thursday.

The voting for the mayoral post in the DNCC bypolls and councillor posts in 36 extended wards in the two areas of the bifurcated city corporation will end at 4pm. Also, the bypolls for the councillor post in ward No. 21 in DNCC is taking place.

The voting is being held in 1,700 centres in two city corporations with about two million voters.

The election officials opened the centres braving the rain on Thursday morning but the usual sight of voters queuing up was missing.

Manipur High School and College in Mirpur was just one. Not a single vote was cast as of 9am in three centres there, said presiding officers.

Maleka, an agent for the symbol boat, showed up at 9am. “Should an agent come so late?” one of the Awami League activists told her. Then Maleka entered the centre smiling.

At 9am, presiding officers Mahfuzul Haque Mridha and Palash Kumar Hazra were seen chatting. Polling officers and law-enforcement agents were seen idling away time.

“There is a thin presence of voters. Maybe it’s because of the rain. And also, most of the voters in my centre are women. Maybe they will show up after cooking the meal,” said Mridha.

The total number of voters in centre 413 and 414 is 4,049. No voters cast their votes in these two centres in the first hour. Some of the Awami League leaders and activists were seen in front of the centre but they have not opened any information booth for the voters.

A voter turned up around 9.00 am with his national ID card trying to vote. He did not know his voter number.

“I haven’t got my voter number. Now I’m trying to cast my vote using the NID card. Let’s see if I can make it,” the voter who happened to be a government employee said.

There was no vote cast in his centre as of 9.00 am, said Arifur Rahman, presiding officer in another centre in the school.

“We came in the morning as it was raining. Usually a small number of voters appear in the morning,” said Parveen Akhter, a member of Mirpur wing of the Mohila Awami League.

Atiqul Islam, the mayoral candidate from the ruling party Awami League, cast his vote in the Nawab Habibullah Model School and College centre.

There were only two votes cast as of 8.30am in two out of four centres in that school. There were journalists, election officials and law-enforcement agents crowding the centre when Atiqul came to cast his vote but only few voters were present.

A number of 50 votes were cast as of 10am in Atiqul's centre, said Presiding Officer Pradip Kumar Biswas.

Mayoral aspirant Atiqul urged the voters to come and vote after he cast his own.

The ward No. 21 is a new extension in DNCC where voting is on for the mayoral post and councillor post. There has been a crowd of activists and supporters of the candidates in front of the Merul Badda New Nation High School centre. But a small number of voters were present there. The agents were just loitering as they were not busy in voting work.

The total number of voters is 3,720 in Mohammadpur Kendriya College centre that has seen only 20 votes cast as of 10.30am, said Presiding Officer Ali Akber.

Manarat Dhaka International School and College in Dhaka North is home to four centres. There has been no vote cast in booth No. 2 and 4 in centre No. 647 as of 11.00am. The booth No. 3 next to them saw only four voters.

"I have performed my duty in many elections but never seen something like this. The number of voters is very small,” said Assistant Presiding Officer Quamrul Islam.

There were 20 votes cast in his booth as of 11.00 am, said Assistant Presiding Officer Zahidur Rahman. He said the number of voters increased after the rain stopped.

There were 100 votes cast in the booth No. 1 of centre 646; 60 votes in booth No.3 and 29 votes in booth No. 4 in the same period, said the election officials.

The voters came quite early in his booth, said Reaz Uddin, assistant presiding officer in booth No. 1. That is why his booth saw comparatively a large number of votes cast, he added.

"Voters are coming and quickly leaving after casting their votes; that is why there is no crowd," said Presiding Officer Md Amin Uddin Akunji.

Only a single vote was cast as of 11.00 am in the booth No. 2 at centre No. 3 in Mohakhali T &T Ideal High School. But the presiding officer in the centre refused to speak on the issue.

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda cast his vote at IES Higher Secondary School in Uttara at 10.30am. He is a voter in Dhaka North City Corporation.

There are 2,929, 2469 and 3,281 voters listed in three centres in the school. A total of 51 votes were cast in three centres as of 10.15am.