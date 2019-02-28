Two children found dead after Mirpur slum fire

The bodies of the children, one aged two-and-a-half-years and the other two-month old, were recovered around 12pm on Thursday, said Mahfuz Riben, an officer of the Fire Service control room.

The fire burnt down about 1,000 shanties in two slums near the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed.

The blaze broke out at one of the shanties before spreading throughout the slums, according to Fire Service officials.

The slums, consisting of shanties made from bamboo, had sprawled over a government-owned marshland, Bhashantek Police Inspector (Investigation) Shafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com.

According to locals, the two slums behind CRP are home to around 100,000 people. The incident in Mirpur came eight days after a deadly fire in Chawkbazar left at least 69 people dead on Feb 20.