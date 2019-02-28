Home > Bangladesh

RAB arrests trainer of female JMB unit in Dhaka

Published: 28 Feb 2019 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 05:39 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, has arrested an alleged operative of the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The man, identified as Bappi Sarker, 24, was arrested in Farmgate on Thursday. He used to work as a trainer for the women’s cell of JMB and was a fugitive named in several cases, said RAB officer Mohiuddin Faruk.

“Books of extremist propaganda and training were seized from his possession.”

The suspect will be interrogated for further details on the issue, said Faruk.

