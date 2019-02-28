PM Hasina terms Biman pilot, crews ‘heroes of the county’

After hearing about the incident from the flight’s pilot and cabin crew at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Thursday, the she called them 'heroes'.

A young man, Polash Ahmed, pointed a “gun” at the passengers and threatened to fire shots shortly after the Dubai-bound Boeing 737 took off from Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon for its regular stop-over at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

The young man died in a commando raid after the passengers and cabin crew disembarked safely from the plane.

"She (prime minister) has sincerely congratulated the pilot and the crew members for their efforts to thwart the hijacking," Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Ashraful Alam Khokan told reporters.

“The prime minister termed them heroes for their courage and farsightedness," he said.

"The prime minister remarked that the plane hijacking plane incident ending without any loss of innocent life and property was unprecedented in the world."

"Biman pilot Golam Shafi told the prime minister about the details of the incident. The prime minister listened with rapt attention and appreciated the efficiency and prudence of the pilot and cabin crew members," Khokan added.