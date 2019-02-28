PM Hasina terms Biman pilot, crews ‘heroes of the county’
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Feb 2019 10:50 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 12:00 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has praised the bravery and foresight of the pilot and cabin crews of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane that was subjected to a hijack attempt.
After hearing about the incident from the flight’s pilot and cabin crew at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Thursday, the she called them 'heroes'.
A young man, Polash Ahmed, pointed a “gun” at the passengers and threatened to fire shots shortly after the Dubai-bound Boeing 737 took off from Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon for its regular stop-over at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.
"She (prime minister) has sincerely congratulated the pilot and the crew members for their efforts to thwart the hijacking," Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Ashraful Alam Khokan told reporters.
“The prime minister termed them heroes for their courage and farsightedness," he said.
"The prime minister remarked that the plane hijacking plane incident ending without any loss of innocent life and property was unprecedented in the world."
"Biman pilot Golam Shafi told the prime minister about the details of the incident. The prime minister listened with rapt attention and appreciated the efficiency and prudence of the pilot and cabin crew members," Khokan added.
