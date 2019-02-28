Home > Bangladesh

PIB Director General Shah Alamgir dies

Published: 28 Feb 2019 11:09 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 11:09 AM BdST

Shah Alamgir, a journalist with 35 years in his profession and the director general of Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB), has passed away. He was 62.

Alamgir had been suffering from a combination of diabetes and other health complications. He died while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Dhaka’s Combined Military Hospital (CMH) around 10am on Thursday, said PIB trainer Jilhaz Uddin.

Alamgir was admitted to the CMH after his haemoglobin count had dropped, Shahnaz Sharmin, his sister-in-law, told bdnews24.com.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her condolences for his death.

