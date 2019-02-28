Low voter turnout disappoints Dhaka North City Corporation mayor candidates

However, this frustration was fed by the low voter turnout.

The candidates came up with different interpretations for the low voter turnout. Someone pointed at the bad weather while someone blamed major political parties boycotting the election.

But independent candidate Abdur Rahim was of the view that the voters were yet to overcome the 'fear' of the 11th parliamentary election.

Five candidates contested in Thursday’s by-election for the post of DNCC mayor that fell vacant following the death of Annisul Huq in 2017.

Rahim was the only independent candidate among them. Others nominated candidates were from Awami League, Jatiya Party, National People’s Party or PPP and Progressive Democratic Party or PDP.

The election boycotted by the BNP, its allies and most other parties failed to generate enthusiasm among the voters. The presence of voters in the polling centers was very thin due to rains in the morning.

"When I came to the centre, it had no voter. I voted first at this centre. The 11th parliamentary election has affected this election.

"There was the fear of the past and the voters have not been able to shake it off," said Rahim after casting his vote at the Bhashantek High School centre at 10:30am. He ran with the ‘Table Clock’ symbol.

He said that he visited many polling stations and did not notice any irregularities in any of them.

"The big parties did not take part in the polls. Yet over-enthusiasm displayed by the ruling party discouraged voters to come to vote. I wanted to bring voters to the centre. I wanted to hire polling agents. But many did not agree to be agents. The voters were still living in fear."

After casting his vote at Nayatola Government Primary School centre at 10:30am, NPP-nominated candidate Anisur Rahman said, "Voter turnout was very low. The presiding officer told me that five percent of the vote was cast in my centre. I was probably the second or third voter in my polling station."

He thinks the by-election and rain may have put a damper on the voters.

PDP candidate Shaheen Khan, after casting his ballot at Rajdhani High School centre at 12pm, said, "Voter turnout was low because of the rain. I was the 15th voter in my centre. People were not interested in the bye-elections. "

Shaheen said he did not see any irregularity anywhere.

Singer Shafin Ahmed, the JP mayoral candidate, cast his vote at Manarat International School centre in Gulshan area around 12:20pm. “The voter turnout in the election was noticeably low," he said.

"I cannot explain, but I did not see the response from the voters as expected."

Atiqul Islam, the mayoral hopeful of the Awami League, cast his vote in Dhaka’s Uttara. He said rain kept the voters indoors, but it’s perhaps a good time for a hot plate of Khichuri, a delicacy for rainy days.

"There were relatively few voters in this centre. Only the mayor's vote is taking place here. The voter turnout will be good in the areas where councillors are contesting. "

Voting started on Thursday morning to elect the mayor of Dhaka North and councillors of 49 wards in both areas of the bifurcated city corporation. Voting continued at about 1,700 centres until 4pm.