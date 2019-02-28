Fire destroys 1,000 shanties in Mirpur slums
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Feb 2019 12:40 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 01:01 PM BdST
A fire has burnt down about 1,000 shanties in two slums near the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in the capital’s Mirpur-14.
The blaze broke out at one of the shanties before spreading throughout the slums around 1:30am on Thursday, according to Fire Service officials.
“Even after the fire had been brought under control, firefighters carried out the dumping work until the morning. We haven’t received information of any burn victims. The extent of damages will soon become clear,” said Ataur Rahman, the on-duty officer at the Fire Service control room.
The slums, consisting of shanties made from bamboo, had sprawled over a government-owned marshland, Bhashantek Police Inspector (Investigation) Shafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com.
Nearly a thousand houses were gutted in the fire in one night, said Bhashantek Police Station OC Sabbir Ahmed.
“The fire is believed to have originated in one of the shanties in Abul’s Bosti. The flames were fanned by strong winds throughout the night.”
According to locals, the two slums behind CRP are home to around 100,000 people. Residents left their homes empty-handed in an effort to douse the blaze.
Although no injuries have been reported so far, many have suffered irreparable losses as a result of the blaze.
The officials of the Fire Service are yet to provide details on how the fire started.
The incident in Mirpur comes within a week of the deadly fire in Chawkbazar’s Churihatta. At least 69 people died in the fire on Feb 20.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PIB Director General Shah Alamgir dies
- Eat Khichuri, go to polling centres: AL’s Atiqul
- Voting opens in Dhaka mayoral election amid rains
- KOICA launches ‘digital municipality services system’ in Bangladesh
- Dhaka North goes to election Thursday to elect late mayor Annisul’s successor
- Land documents in five minutes as ministry launches online system
- Train hits, kills Gazipur college girl while ‘she was speaking on mobile phone’
- It was not bribe but advertisement: Nazmul Huda
- HC orders settlement of case against Tufan over Bogura student ‘rape’ within six months
- Firefighters battled with chemicals, narrow streets, limited water sources
Most Read
- Police disperse protesters from Uttara road after five-hour blockade
- India, Pakistan claim to down each other's jets as Kashmir conflict heats up
- India says lost one plane in Pakistan combat, pilot missing
- ‘IS doctor’ of Bangladesh origin begs Britain to let him return with wife, children
- Saved from Pakistani mob, downed Indian pilot becomes face of Kashmir crisis
- Train hits, kills Gazipur college girl while ‘she was speaking on mobile phone’
- BSF on alert at Bangladesh border amid India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir
- Eat Khichuri, go to polling centres: AL’s Atiqul
- Land documents in five minutes as ministry launches online system
- Taliban says did not issue statement on India, Pakistan clashes