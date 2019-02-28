Fire destroys 1,000 shanties in Mirpur slums

The blaze broke out at one of the shanties before spreading throughout the slums around 1:30am on Thursday, according to Fire Service officials.

“Even after the fire had been brought under control, firefighters carried out the dumping work until the morning. We haven’t received information of any burn victims. The extent of damages will soon become clear,” said Ataur Rahman, the on-duty officer at the Fire Service control room.

The slums, consisting of shanties made from bamboo, had sprawled over a government-owned marshland, Bhashantek Police Inspector (Investigation) Shafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com.

“There are two slums in that area, one called ‘Abul’s Bosti’ and the other ‘Jahangir’s Bosti.’ The damage done by the fire was greater in ‘Abul’s Bosti’.”

Nearly a thousand houses were gutted in the fire in one night, said Bhashantek Police Station OC Sabbir Ahmed.

“The fire is believed to have originated in one of the shanties in Abul’s Bosti. The flames were fanned by strong winds throughout the night.”

According to locals, the two slums behind CRP are home to around 100,000 people. Residents left their homes empty-handed in an effort to douse the blaze.

Although no injuries have been reported so far, many have suffered irreparable losses as a result of the blaze.

The officials of the Fire Service are yet to provide details on how the fire started.

The incident in Mirpur comes within a week of the deadly fire in Chawkbazar’s Churihatta. At least 69 people died in the fire on Feb 20.