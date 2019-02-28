Ekushey Book Fair extended by two days
The authorities have extended Amar Ekushey Book Fair by two days following a demand by the publishers after rains disrupted the month-long fair.
It will end next Saturday, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid Babu announced on Thursday.
