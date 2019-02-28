Home > Bangladesh

Ekushey Book Fair extended by two days

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Feb 2019 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 08:29 PM BdST

The authorities have extended Amar Ekushey Book Fair by two days following a demand by the publishers after rains disrupted the month-long fair.
It will end next Saturday, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid Babu announced on Thursday.

WARNING:

