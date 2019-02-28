Dhaka polls turnout may be 50 percent: Election Commission
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Feb 2019 07:37 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 07:37 PM BdST
After a lack of enthusiasm dominated voting amid rains and boycott in Dhaka North mayoral bypolls and elections to councillor posts in some wards, turnout may stand around 50 percent, the Election Commission assumes.
“A lack of (Dhaka North mayor) contenders might have led to a lack of interest among the voters,” Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed told the media after the voting ended on Thursday.
“But the voting was competitive where there were ward councillor contenders. Turnout was good there,” he added.
The EC secretary said the tenure of the winners in both Dhaka North and South city corporations will be a little over a year until the next elections.
The ballot for the mayor in the DNCC bypolls and councillor posts in 36 extended wards in the two areas of the bifurcated city corporation ended at 4pm. Also, the bypolls for the councillor post in ward No. 21 in DNCC took place.
Election officials, polling agents, and law-enforcing agents at different centres in the city had nothing to do amidst rains after the voting began at 8am.
Officials expected the voters to come after the rain stopped around 10am, but the polling stations remained empty.
A DNCC mayor candidate doubted whether the turnout would exceed 5 percent.
“We assume that 50 percent votes would be cast altogether in Dhaka North mayoral bypolls and elections to the extended wards,” Helal said.
Municipality elections were also held in Patuakhali, Amtali and Kaliganj.
The turnout in Patuakhali may be around 70 percent, according to the EC secretary.
Voting was peaceful and nowhere halted, he added.
