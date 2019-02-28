Dhaka North goes to election Thursday to elect late mayor Annisul’s successor
Moinul Hoque Chowdhury, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Feb 2019 03:06 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 03:28 AM BdST
Over 3 million voters are set to elect the successor to the late Dhaka North Mayor Annisul Huq on Thursday in a dispirited by-election amidst a lack of enthusiasm following a boycott by the BNP.
Voting will also be held from 8am to 4pm to choose councillors of 49 wards of Dhaka North and South city corporations.
The winner of the mayoral by-polls will be in charge for a year until the next elections to the city corporations, a fact that has added to the air of apathy.
The Awami League’s Atiqul Islam with ‘boat’ symbol and the Jatiya Party’s Shafin Ahmed with ‘plough’ are seen as the two main contenders running for Dhaka North City Corporation mayor.
The others in the fray are National People’s Party or NPP’s Anisur Rahman with ‘mango’ symbol, Progressive Democratic Party or PDP’s Shahin Khan with ‘tiger’ and independent candidate Abdur Rahim with ‘table clock’.
Atiqul, who is a businessman like Annisul, has pledged to make Dhaka North a “healthy, moving and modern” city and to complete the unfinished projects started by the late mayor in his manifesto.
“I am devoted and confident that I will work with all I have if you elect me,” he told the voters.
Shafin, the lead vocalist and bassist of Miles, said he is “playing the election game” to win. “I am fully ready for the polls,” he said.
Atiqul will cast his vote at Nawab Habibullah Model School and College centre in Uttara and Shafin at Manarat International School centre in the morning.
LACK OF INTEREST
Speaking to bdnews24.com, many of the voters expressed a lack of enthusiasm in the elections with the main rival of the ruling party staying away.
The voters, however, added they would cast their votes to exercise their democratic rights.
The BNP, its allies and most other parties are staying away from elections to local government bodies like city corporations and Upazilas after losing the Dec 30 parliamentary polls by a huge margin to the Awami League.
The party headed by Khaleda Zia, who is in jail for over a year now for corruption, had demanded fresh polls alleging widespread rigging and intimidation of its candidates and supporters in the general election.
Presiding officers checking the election materials before taking them to the polling centres. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
On the eve of the voting, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda told a media briefing: “All the parties haven’t joined the polls, but we have nothing to do with it. It’s their political decision.”
“The parties staying away from the elections doesn’t mean a lack of confidence in us, but it’s uncomfortable for us,” he added.
The CEC himself is a voter of Dhaka North and will cast his vote at IES School and College in Uttara, his private secretary told bdnews24.com.
Presiding officers have been asked to halt ballot and inform the commission if irregularities are reported at any centre, according to the CEC.
“The commission will halt voting in the entire area if it thinks it is necessary if there are reports of widespread irregularities,” he added.
TRAFFIC CURBS
It will be a public holiday in the election areas which will be enjoyed by the entire Dhaka North and some wards of Dhaka South.
Officials involved in public examinations will, however, not be having holiday.
The EC has banned motorcycles in Dhaka North from Tuesday midnight to Friday midnight.
Movement of motor vehicles will also be restricted for 24 hours from Wednesday midnight.
The restrictions will be loosened at main roads, intersections, city entrances and exits, and the highways under the city corporation, the commission said.
