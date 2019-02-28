CEC Huda blames low turnout on political parties, candidates

He made the remarks after casting his ballot at a polling centre in Uttara’s IES High School around 10:30am on Thursday. Huda, a voter of Dhaka North, told reporters that the Election Commission was not responsible for the low turnout.

“I’ve said before that the voter turnout may be low for two reasons – the first being that this is a short-term election and polls will be conducted again next year. The other reason may be that voters didn’t anticipate a competitive election as some political parties have stayed away from the polls.”

The election has lost its colour due to a boycott by the BNP and most other parties. Most of the polling centres were empty in the morning as rains continued to batter the city on Thursday morning. Polling officials were seen idling away time.

“More people may come out to vote as the day progresses. But it may not be too great a turnout. We create a fair atmosphere for the election. The political parties or candidates are responsible for drawing voters out to the polling stations,” said Huda.

The EC has left no gaps in preparation for the election, according to Huda.

“We have appointed the polling officers, presiding officers and law-enforcers to oversee the conduct of the election. We don’t believe that there are any shortcomings in our preparation.”