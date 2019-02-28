CEC Huda blames low turnout on political parties, candidates
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Feb 2019 02:18 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 02:18 PM BdST
Political parties and its candidates are to blame for the lacklustre voter turnout in the polls to elect the Dhaka North mayor and counsellors in 36 extended wards in both areas of the bifurcated city corporations, Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda has said.
He made the remarks after casting his ballot at a polling centre in Uttara’s IES High School around 10:30am on Thursday. Huda, a voter of Dhaka North, told reporters that the Election Commission was not responsible for the low turnout.
“I’ve said before that the voter turnout may be low for two reasons – the first being that this is a short-term election and polls will be conducted again next year. The other reason may be that voters didn’t anticipate a competitive election as some political parties have stayed away from the polls.”
The election has lost its colour due to a boycott by the BNP and most other parties. Most of the polling centres were empty in the morning as rains continued to batter the city on Thursday morning. Polling officials were seen idling away time.
“More people may come out to vote as the day progresses. But it may not be too great a turnout. We create a fair atmosphere for the election. The political parties or candidates are responsible for drawing voters out to the polling stations,” said Huda.
The EC has left no gaps in preparation for the election, according to Huda.
“We have appointed the polling officers, presiding officers and law-enforcers to oversee the conduct of the election. We don’t believe that there are any shortcomings in our preparation.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PIB Director General Shah Alamgir dies
- Eat Khichuri, go to polling centres: AL’s Atiqul
- Voting opens in Dhaka mayoral election amid rains
- KOICA launches ‘digital municipality services system’ in Bangladesh
- Dhaka North goes to election Thursday to elect late mayor Annisul’s successor
- Land documents in five minutes as ministry launches online system
- Train hits, kills Gazipur college girl while ‘she was speaking on mobile phone’
- It was not bribe but advertisement: Nazmul Huda
- HC orders settlement of case against Tufan over Bogura student ‘rape’ within six months
- Firefighters battled with chemicals, narrow streets, limited water sources
Most Read
- Police disperse protesters from Uttara road after five-hour blockade
- India, Pakistan claim to down each other's jets as Kashmir conflict heats up
- India says lost one plane in Pakistan combat, pilot missing
- ‘IS doctor’ of Bangladesh origin begs Britain to let him return with wife, children
- Saved from Pakistani mob, downed Indian pilot becomes face of Kashmir crisis
- Train hits, kills Gazipur college girl while ‘she was speaking on mobile phone’
- BSF on alert at Bangladesh border amid India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir
- Eat Khichuri, go to polling centres: AL’s Atiqul
- Land documents in five minutes as ministry launches online system
- Taliban says did not issue statement on India, Pakistan clashes