Uttara road blocked by locals, RMG workers protesting child death

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Feb 2019 03:19 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 03:31 PM BdST

A group of protesters has blocked the airport road in Dhaka’s Uttara over the death of a child, causing major gridlock on the highway on Wednesday.

A child, who was yet to identified, was found dead in the septic tank of a house in Dakkhin Khan area on Tuesday.

The child’s mother is a ready-made garment worker in Dakkhin Khan, said Uttara Model Police OC Noor-e Alam Siddique. “Factory workers and locals joined to form a procession, blocking the road between Rajlokkhi and Jashimuddin points.”  

The parents of the deceased child have filed a case against the owner of the house, where the child’s body was found, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor-e-Alam.

Hundreds of vehicles were blocked on the both sides of the road near a U-loop in the Rajlokkhi Intersection due to the protest. 

There were reports of vandalism during the protests, but police could not immediately confirm the reports. 

