Train hits, kills Gazipur college girl while ‘she was speaking on mobile phone’

The deceased, Jannatul Ferdous Limu, 17, was crossing the railway tracks in Pubail College Gate area when Dhaka-bound Subarno Express hit her on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The grade-11 humanities student of Pubail Adarsha College was talking over mobile phone while returning home, Narsingdi Railway Police Camp Assistant Sub-Inspector Md Shah Alam said, quoting locals.

Her father Ruhul Amin is an autorickshaw driver from Chhoto Koyer village under Barhia union in Gazipur Sadar Upazila.