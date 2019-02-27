Home > Bangladesh

Train hits, kills Gazipur college girl while ‘she was speaking on mobile phone’

  Gazipur Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Feb 2019 11:02 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 11:02 PM BdST

A teenaged college girl has died after being hit by a train while talking on mobile phone in Gazipur, police say

The deceased, Jannatul Ferdous Limu, 17, was crossing the railway tracks in Pubail College Gate area when Dhaka-bound Subarno Express hit her on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The grade-11 humanities student of Pubail Adarsha College was talking over mobile phone while returning home, Narsingdi Railway Police Camp Assistant Sub-Inspector Md Shah Alam said, quoting locals.

Her father Ruhul Amin is an autorickshaw driver from Chhoto Koyer village under Barhia union in Gazipur Sadar Upazila. 

