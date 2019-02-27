Three sentenced to death for killing friend in Narayanganj

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Razia Sultana announced the verdict on Wednesday.

Those convicted are Habib alias Kawser alias Habla, Rafiqul and Sharif Mia. They hail from the district’s Nitaiganj area.

Habib and Rofiqul were present in the court to hear the verdict. Sharif was on the run.

Liton Mia was hacked to death on the roof of an abandoned building in Nitaiganj’s Khalghat on Dec 1, 2010, said Additional Public Prosecutor Fazlur Rahman, citing the case dossier.

Liton's brother Siraj Mia filed a murder case at the Sadar Police Station accusing three people. Habib and Rafiqul have provided confessional statements before a court.

"The convicts were friends with the victim. The court has ordered their execution by hanging following an approval from the High Court,” the prosecutor said.