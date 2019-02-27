New Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly coming to Bangladesh in March
The newly appointed Indian high commissioner, Riva Ganguly Das, is coming to Dhaka on March 1 to take up her assignment.
She succeeded Harsh Vardhan Shringla who left Dhaka as India's ambassador to the United States.
Das was the director general of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations before her new posting.
She had earlier worked at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka as head of its cultural wing.
After her job in Dhaka, she took over as director at the United Nations Economic and Social Affairs Division and took part in environmental negotiations, particularly climate change.
Before joining ICCR, Das was consul general of India in New York.
She has also worked as ambassador to Romania with concurrent accreditation to Albania and Moldova, deputy chief of mission in The Hague, and as consul general in Shanghai.
A postgraduate in political science from Delhi University, Das was a lecturer at the university before joining the Indian Foreign Service in 1986.
