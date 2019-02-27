Khaleda Zia seeks bail from High Court in deadly Cumilla arson attack case

Barrister Kaiser Kamal, the BNP chief’s lawyer, told reporters that the bail application was submitted on Wednesday.

Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Ali Akbar rejected Khaleda's bail application on Feb 4. The court had scheduled the charge-framing hearing for Deb 25.

"We could not hold a bail hearing due to the government’s interference with the affairs of the judiciary. The government is delaying the BNP chairperson’s bail procedures through the judiciary," said Lawyer Kaiser Kamal to reporters.

A hearing of the bail application in the High Court make take place next Monday or Tuesday, he said.

"Since the bail application was rejected on Feb 4 by a Cumilla court, we’ve not been able to plead bail in the High Court as the certified copy of the order wasn’t released,” he added.

On Feb 3, 2015, eight people were killed and 27 injured when petrol bombs were hurled at an Icon Paribahan bus in Chauddagram during a strike called by the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami alliance.

SI Nuruzzaman Hawladar filed two separate cases at the Chauddagram Police Station over the incident, one for murder and another under the Explosives Act.

Chauddagram Police Station SI Md Ibrahim filed a charge sheet with the court after investigating the cases for over two years.

The cases charge Khaleda with ordering the attack. She has been shown arrested in both cases.

Khaleda has been in prison since February last year. She has been sentenced to 17 years in prison in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases. She is serving the sentences at the old central jail on Nazimuddin Road in Old Dhaka.