It was not bribe but advertisement: Nazmul Huda

"I have been implicated in the case,” he said after emerging from the six-hour interrogation by the Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC on Wednesday.

The national anti-graft agency grilled him in connection with a 10-year-old corruption case over the maintenance of the Bangabandhu Bridge. Huda was charged with illicitly acquiring Tk 600,000 from a firm engaged in running and maintaining the bridge between 2004 and 2006.

He claimed that the money was taken from a contracting company for the advertisements in the ‘Khoborer Ontorale,’ a newspaper owned by his wife Sigma Huda.

ACC Assistant Director Md Monirul Islam, the investigation officer on the case, started the interrogation at 10am and ended at 4pm. Huda, also a barrister by trade, was summoned on Feb 24, said ACC Public Relation Officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

“The advertisements had been published on the ‘Khoborer Ontorale’. The Messrs Marganet One Ltd tasked with maintaining the bridge paid Tk 25,000 per month as advertising bill,” said Huda.

Total advertising bills worth Tk 600,000 had been deposited in the bank account held under the name ‘Khoborer Ontorale’, he said.

He came down heavily on the military-backed caretaker government and said, "During the one-eleven, the government filed a case against me with an ill-motive by referring to the Tk 600,000 as bribe. The case started against me at the intervention of the then caretaker government adviser Major General Abdul Matin with the intention of harassing me.

A former Supreme Court Bar Association president, Huda blamed former chief justice SK Sinha for reviving the case.

The High Court had dismissed the case responding to an appeal. Later, the ACC resumed the investigation after a stay order on the case.

The company proposed to pay Tk 25,000 per month, citing losses in business, which Huda agreed to. The contractors then paid Tk 600,000 through 19 cheques, according to the case dossier.

Former BNP Vice Chairman Nazmul Huda has launched a new political party called Trinamul BNP which he heads as chairman.