HC orders settlement of case against Tufan over Bogura student ‘rape’ within six months
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2019 10:01 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 10:01 PM BdST
The High Court has refused expelled Bogura Sramik League leader Tufan Sarker bail and ordered disposal of a case that accuses him of raping a girl within six months.
The bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice S M Kuddus Zaman passed the orders after hearing Tufan’s bail petition on Wednesday.
Bogura Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal is hearing the rape case.
Lawyer Kumar Debul Dey and Akhtar Farhad Zaman represented Tufan in the court.
Bogura Sadar Police Station Inspector Abul Kalam Azad charged Tufan and 12 others in court last year.
Among those, 10 suspects are named in the rape case under the Prevention of Repression against Women and Children Act.
Thirteen are accused in another case under the Bangladesh Penal Code of assaulting the alleged victim and her mother. Tufan is named as prime suspect in both cases.
The others accused in the cases include Tufan’s wife Asha Khatun, her sister and municipality councillor Marzia Hasan Rumki, Asha’s mother Rumi Khatun, father Jamilur Rahman Runu, Rumki’s house help Anjuara Begum, Tufan’s associates ‘Atik’, ‘Munna’, Ali Azam Dipu, ‘Rupom’, ‘Shimul’, ‘Jitu’ and barber Jibon Rabidas.
In one of the cases, Tufan is accused of raping the girl on July 17 in 2017 and several times later after luring her with the promise to get her into a good college. She said his associates helped him in the crime.
The alleged victim and her mother were picked up from their home in Bogura by Tufan’s relatives and several miscreants on July 28 before they filed the rape case. Later, the mother started another case over the assault.
As protests erupted over the incidents, police arrested Tufan, Asha, Rumki and Rumi within days after the incidents and the others later.
The lawyers for Tufan moved the High Court after failing to get bail from the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in Bogura.
