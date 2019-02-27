Drug case suspect killed in ‘shootout’ in Gulistan

The incident occurred at around 1:00am Wednesday at the eastern side of the Mohanagar Natyamancha, said Paltan Police OC Md Mahmudul Haque.

The deceased has been identified as Md Kamal, a 28-year-old from Cumilla.

He was named in 14 cases with the Ramna and Paltan Police Station and had been arrested once, said OC Mahmudul.

A police team raided are after being informed of activities involving ‘drug and arms peddling,’ he said.

“The drug dealers opened fire at the police when the team reached the scene. The drug dealers fled the scene when police retaliated. One was found dead.”

The police recovered a pistol with three rounds of bullet, they said. Police said the team recovered drugs from the scene but could not provide details.