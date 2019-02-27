ACC interrogates Nazmul Huda over 10-year old graft case
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2019 05:14 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 05:14 PM BdST
The Anti-corruption Commission has grilled Barrister Nazmul Huda, the former communication minister during the BNP-Jamaat regime, in connection with a 10-year-old corruption case over the maintenance of the Bangabandhu Bridge.
ACC Assistant Director Md Monirul Islam, the investigation officer on the case, began the interrogation at 10.00 am on Wednesday at the anti-graft body’s office.
Nazmul Huda was summoned on Feb 24 and appeared at the ACC office accordingly, said ACC Public Relation Officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.
Nazmul Huda was charged with illicitly acquiring Tk 600,000 from a firm engaged in running and maintaining the Bangabandhu Bridge between 2004 and 2006.
ACC resumed the investigation after a stay on the case was withdrawn as per a court order, Pranab told bdnews24.com.
The case was filed on Jun 18, 2008 with Motijheel Police Station.
Nazmul Huda, the then communication minister had demanded Tk 50,000 per month in bribe from Messrs Marganet One Ltd, the firm tasked with maintaining the Bangabandhu Bridge, according to the case dossier.
He asked the amount to be deposited in the bank account held under the name ‘Khoborer Ontorale,’ a newspaper owned by his wife Sigma Huda, it said.
The company proposed to pay Tk 25,000 per month, citing losses in their business, which Nazmul Huda agreed to. The contractors then paid Tk 600,000 through 19 cheques, according to the case dossier.
Former BNP Vice Chairman Nazmul Huda has launched a new political party called Trinamul BNP. He is the chairman of the party.
