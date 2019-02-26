Unidentified disease claims the lives of five family members in Thakurgaon
Five family members have died from an unidentified disease within a span of 15 days, spreading fear among villagers in Thakurgoan’s Baliadangi Upazila.
Fazar Ali, a resident of Bhandar Daha Morichpara village in Dhantala union, lost five of his family members. Many have already left the village in fear of their lives, bdnews24.com correspondent reported on Monday.
The infected individuals suffered from high fever, severe headaches and throat infection, said acting civil surgeon Shahjahan Newaz, who visited the village with a medical team.
“The first case of the unknown illness was discovered two weeks ago. 55-year-old Abu Taher was the first to fall ill. He died on Feb 9,” Dhantala Union Council Chairman Samar Chatterjee told bdnews24.com.
Two days after that, two sons of Taher, Yusuf Ali, 30, and Mehedi Hasan, 27, fell sick on Feb 24, said Chatterjee.
Yusuf and Mehedi were taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital after being provided primary medical care at Baliadangi Upazila Health Complex, he added.
“Yusuf died on his way to hospital while Mehedi died during his treatment at night.”
After being infected by the similar symptoms, Yusuf’s wife Kohinur Begum, their two-year- old child, including Kohinur’s father Rabiul Islam were sent to Thakurgaon Modern Hospital on Monday.
“We’ve never had a disease like this in our village. It came suddenly and left five people dead. Several others have already been affected, said Durlav Kumar, a resident of the village.
“We are yet to identify the actual cause behind these deaths. We initially named it ‘an unidentified disease’. We have urged the villagers not to panic,” Newaz told bdnews24.com.
“A specialist team from the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research or IEDCR will visit the village soon and we hope to identify the disease within few days,” he said.
