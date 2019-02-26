PM Hasina urges expatriates to invest in Bangladesh

“We're setting up 100 economic zones. Not only foreigners, our expatriates can also invest there. We've created opportunities for them to invest,” she said while inaugurating a convention of non-resident Bangladeshi engineers in Dhaka on Tuesday.

"We are the world’s second largest exporter of garments. But we must not rely on one product. We have to diversify our exports."

The government does not want to limit development efforts to the cities, she said. Hasina then urged the Bangladesh expatriates to pay special attention to the development of their ancestral villages.

"Development is not for cities. We want to develop every village. You must also find ways to improve your home villages," she told the ceremony.

Bangladeshi expatriates from 30 countries participated in the event.

“Many Bangladeshis go abroad to improve their skills. This is not the brain drain. Many talk about brain drain. I don’t think that.

“There is also a positive side to becoming a non-resident. It is the experience you gain. If we don’t see the world, how will we know what’s happening in it? How will we know news ways to develop?”

She said that ‘brain drain’ offered scopes to gain knowledge.

“You have had the opportunity to learn. Today, you want to be a partner in Bangladesh’s development. You want to utilise your knowledge. I thank you for taking this initiative.

“I never called it brain drain. I say we are gathering more knowledge."