People’s movement curbed, schools shut as unknown disease hits Thakurgaon village

A specialist team from the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR has arrived to identify the disease, Thakurgaon Acting Civil Surgeon Shahjahan Newaz said on Tuesday.

The infected individuals suffered from high fever, severe headaches and throat infection, said Newaz, who visited the Bhandar Daha Morichpara village with a medical team.

A medical team and a control room have been assigned in the area for round-the-clock services, according to Upazila Executive Officer or UNO Md Masudur Rahman Masud.

The authorities restricted movement of people in an area with a radius of one kilometre centring the house where the deaths have been reported, Masudur said.

Village Police personnel have been deployed to ensure no people move near the house, the UNO said.

The villagers have been given 200 special masks, he said.

The Upazila authorities have also formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident, the UNO added.

Bhadar Daha Government Primary School and Bhandar Daha High School were kept closed on Tuesday on the UNO’s advice, Upazila Education Officer Shamsul Alam said.

The schools will reopen on Wednesday.

There were no reports of similar symptoms in the area, Baliadangi Upazila Health Officer Firoz Zaman Jewel told bdnews24.com.

Fazar Ali, a resident of the village in Dhantala union, lost five of his family members. Many have already left the village to safety, bdnews24.com correspondent reported on Monday.

“The first case of the unknown illness was discovered two weeks ago. Fifty-five-year old Abu Taher was the first to fall ill. He died on Feb 9,” Dhantala Union Council Chairman Samar Chatterjee told bdnews24.com.

Eleven days after his death, his son-in-law Habibur Rahman, 35, died with similar conditions on Feb 20. Abu Taher’s wife Hosne Ara, 45, died a day later.

Two sons of Taher, Yusuf Ali, 30, and Mehedi Hasan, 27, fell sick on Feb 24, said Chatterjee.

Yusuf and Mehedi were taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital after being provided with primary medical care at Baliadangi Upazila Health Complex, he added.

“Yusuf died on his way to hospital while Mehedi died during treatment at night.”

After being infected by the similar symptoms, Yusuf’s wife Kohinur Begum, their 2-year- old child and Kohinur’s father Rabiul Islam were sent to Thakurgaon Modern Hospital on Monday.

Later, they were also shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, chairman Samar said. The physicians could not initially identify the cause of death.

“We’ve never had a disease like this one in our village. It came suddenly and left five people dead. Several others have already been affected,” said Durlabh Kumar, a resident of the village.

“We are yet to identify the actual cause behind these deaths. We initially named it ‘an unidentified disease’. We have urged the villagers not to panic,” Newaz told bdnews24.com.