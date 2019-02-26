People’s movement curbed, schools shut as unknown disease hits Thakurgaon village
Thakurgaon Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2019 07:34 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2019 07:36 PM BdST
Restrictions have been clamped on the movement of people and schools shut as deaths of five members of a family from an unidentified disease within a span of 15 days have spread fear among villagers in Thakurgoan’s Baliadangi Upazila.
A specialist team from the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR has arrived to identify the disease, Thakurgaon Acting Civil Surgeon Shahjahan Newaz said on Tuesday.
The infected individuals suffered from high fever, severe headaches and throat infection, said Newaz, who visited the Bhandar Daha Morichpara village with a medical team.
A medical team and a control room have been assigned in the area for round-the-clock services, according to Upazila Executive Officer or UNO Md Masudur Rahman Masud.
The authorities restricted movement of people in an area with a radius of one kilometre centring the house where the deaths have been reported, Masudur said.
Village Police personnel have been deployed to ensure no people move near the house, the UNO said.
The villagers have been given 200 special masks, he said.
The Upazila authorities have also formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident, the UNO added.
Bhadar Daha Government Primary School and Bhandar Daha High School were kept closed on Tuesday on the UNO’s advice, Upazila Education Officer Shamsul Alam said.
The schools will reopen on Wednesday.
There were no reports of similar symptoms in the area, Baliadangi Upazila Health Officer Firoz Zaman Jewel told bdnews24.com.
“The first case of the unknown illness was discovered two weeks ago. Fifty-five-year old Abu Taher was the first to fall ill. He died on Feb 9,” Dhantala Union Council Chairman Samar Chatterjee told bdnews24.com.
Eleven days after his death, his son-in-law Habibur Rahman, 35, died with similar conditions on Feb 20. Abu Taher’s wife Hosne Ara, 45, died a day later.
Two sons of Taher, Yusuf Ali, 30, and Mehedi Hasan, 27, fell sick on Feb 24, said Chatterjee.
Yusuf and Mehedi were taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital after being provided with primary medical care at Baliadangi Upazila Health Complex, he added.
“Yusuf died on his way to hospital while Mehedi died during treatment at night.”
After being infected by the similar symptoms, Yusuf’s wife Kohinur Begum, their 2-year- old child and Kohinur’s father Rabiul Islam were sent to Thakurgaon Modern Hospital on Monday.
Later, they were also shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, chairman Samar said. The physicians could not initially identify the cause of death.
“We’ve never had a disease like this one in our village. It came suddenly and left five people dead. Several others have already been affected,” said Durlabh Kumar, a resident of the village.
“We are yet to identify the actual cause behind these deaths. We initially named it ‘an unidentified disease’. We have urged the villagers not to panic,” Newaz told bdnews24.com.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BSTI revokes licences of three companies, suspends seven for selling unsafe drinking water
- PM Hasina urges expatriates to invest in Bangladesh
- Biman hijacker buried in Narayanganj, his birthplace
- Campaigns end at midnight for Dhaka election
- Unidentified disease claims the lives of five family members in Thakurgaon
- Chhatra League rebel panel to withdraw from DUCSU election
- Light earthquake felt with epicentre near Gazipur
- Biman hijack drama: Details emerge about slain suspect Polash
- Form all-party parliamentary panel to probe Biman hijacking: Opposition MP
- Chawkbazar fire death toll rises to 68 after victim succumbs to injuries
Most Read
- Biman hijack drama: Details emerge about slain suspect Polash
- India jets cross Line of Control, ‘bomb militants taking suicide training’ in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
- 11th parliament: 49 reserved seat MPs take oath
- India official says 300 killed in airstrikes, Pakistan denies death reports
- Pakistan rejects Indian comments about ‘terror camps’, high death toll from air strike
- CAAB starts case over the ‘attempted hijacking’ of Biman plane
- Amu hits back at Barua as war of words starts over Dhaka fire
- Light earthquake felt with epicentre near Gazipur
- Chawkbazar fire no accident, someone must be held to account: High Court
- Still trying to understand the whole situation, says state minister for aviation