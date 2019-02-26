Home > Bangladesh

Light earthquake felt with epicentre near Gazipur

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Feb 2019 12:24 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2019 12:24 PM BdST

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude has been recorded on Tuesday morning.

The light earthquake, with its epicentre near Gazipur, was felt at 10:52am, according to the Met Office.

