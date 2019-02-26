IUB seminar reminisces about Liberation War
Published: 26 Feb 2019 09:19 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2019 09:19 PM BdST
The Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB has held a seminar where the participants reminisced about the Liberation War.
Professor Emeritus Paul Connett of St Lawrence University, New York, attended the seminar held in Dhaka on Feb 25, the university said in a statement.
Prof Connett, a British national, has received the ‘Friends of Liberation War Honour’ from Bangladesh for his invaluable contribution during the country's liberation war in 1971.
Expressing deepest gratitude to Bangladesh, Connett made a presentation on the War of Independence and described the chronology of wars from Vietnam to Bangladesh.
Highlighting the gruesomeness and damaging side of war, he urged the audience to raise voice against any kind of war.
Speaking at the seminar, IUB Vice-Chancellor Prof M Omar Rahman thanked Prof Connet for coming to the IUB and sharing his global experience on war.
Deans, senior members of the faculty and administration and full house of students attended the seminar.
IUB Chairman Abdul Hai Sarker, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Milan Pagon and environmental activist Ellen Connett, wife of Prof Connet, were also present at the event.
