Home > Bangladesh

IUB seminar reminisces about Liberation War

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Feb 2019 09:19 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2019 09:19 PM BdST

The Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB has held a seminar where the participants reminisced about the Liberation War.

Professor Emeritus Paul Connett of St Lawrence University, New York, attended the seminar held in Dhaka on Feb 25, the university said in a statement.

Prof Connett, a British national, has received the ‘Friends of Liberation War Honour’ from Bangladesh for his invaluable contribution during the country's liberation war in 1971.

Expressing deepest gratitude to Bangladesh, Connett made a presentation on the War of Independence and described the chronology of wars from Vietnam to Bangladesh.

Highlighting the gruesomeness and damaging side of war, he urged the audience to raise voice against any kind of war.

Speaking at the seminar, IUB Vice-Chancellor Prof M Omar Rahman thanked Prof Connet for coming to the IUB and sharing his global experience on war.

Deans, senior members of the faculty and administration and full house of students attended the seminar.

IUB Chairman Abdul Hai Sarker, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Milan Pagon and environmental activist Ellen Connett, wife of Prof Connet, were also present at the event.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina urges expats to invest in Bangladesh

Unknown disease hits normal life

3 water-selling firms lose licence

Dhaka North City Corporation Awami League mayoral candidate Atiqul Islam campaigns in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan on Monday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Election campaigns end at midnight

Biman hijacker buried in Narayanganj

Five family members die from unidentified disease in Thakurgaon

DUCSU: Chhatra League rebel panel to withdraw

Light earthquake felt

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.