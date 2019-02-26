High Court orders disposal of 10 years old criminal cases within six months

It ordered district judges on Tuesday to submit lists of such cases to the Supreme Court registrar general within 30 days.

The registrar general will forward the lists to the apex court’s committee to supervise lower courts.

The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the orders after hearing a bail petition of a person accused in a robbery case.

The number of cases pending disposal in the Supreme Court and subordinate courts in Bangladesh is around 3.57 million, Law Minister Anisul Huq told parliament on Monday.

The cases include 20,442 in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, 516,652 in the High Court division, and over 3 million in the lower courts.

ATM Mizanur Rahman argued for petitioner Shariful Shaibal while Deputy Attorney General Farhad Ahmed and Assistant Attorney General Yusuf Mahmud Morshed for the state.

No witness’ statement has been recorded in 12 years since the case was started and the charges were framed in 2007, lawyer Mizanur said.

“It has created procrastination in the trial. This is the ground on which he (Shariful) has petitioned,” he said and added that the High Court granted his client four months of interim bail.

Shariful is accused of robbing the passengers of a bus in Narsingdi’s Sonaimuri on Feb 26, 2007.

One of the passengers, Nazmul Hossain Faysal, started the case at Raipura Police Station the following day against six to seven robbers.

Police arrested Shariful at Nayahati in Bhairab’s Manikdi and he later secured bail from the trial court.

An Additional Sessions Judge’s Court in Narsingdi cancelled his bail on Mar 13 last year on charges of abusing the bail and police arrested him again.

As the trial court rejected his petition for bail, he moved the High Court.