Form all-party parliamentary panel to probe Biman hijacking: Opposition MP
Parliament Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2019 03:44 AM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2019 03:44 AM BdST
A member of parliament has proposed that an all-party parliamentary committee be instituted to investigate the hijack of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane.
Rustam Ali Farazi, the opposition Jatiya Party MP, put the proposal to parliament on Monday, a day after an around two-hour long hijack drama ended when commandos shot dead the suspect at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.
“The investigation committee is a formal process. The probe report is sometimes made public and sometimes not… It cannot be taken easily. A high-level investigation should be carried out. "
“The parliament will have to be informed after investigation. And the minister should say such an incident will never happen. "
The RAB has identified the suspect as Md Polash Ahmed, who hailed from Dudhghata in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon, and said his name and fingerprints were on the criminal database.
The young man wanted to speak to the prime minister about problems he had been having with his wife, according to the commandos.
The Chattogram police commissioner said the weapon in his hand was a toy pistol.
