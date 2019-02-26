Form all-party parliamentary panel to probe Biman hijacking: Opposition MP

Rustam Ali Farazi, the opposition Jatiya Party MP, put the proposal to parliament on Monday, a day after an around two-hour long hijack drama ended when commandos shot dead the suspect at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

Farazi said, "Aircraft accidents are often happening. The prime minister also became the victim of an accident. After going through four-level checking, we have to enter in the airport. Still, how could a man with a ‘weapon’ enter?”

“The investigation committee is a formal process. The probe report is sometimes made public and sometimes not… It cannot be taken easily. A high-level investigation should be carried out. "

“The parliament will have to be informed after investigation. And the minister should say such an incident will never happen. "

The RAB has identified the suspect as Md Polash Ahmed, who hailed from Dudhghata in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon, and said his name and fingerprints were on the criminal database.

Citing the Biman passenger list, the elite police unit said the suspect boarded the flight at Dhaka’s Shajalal International Airport. The Boeing 737 was headed to Dubai after a stop-over in Chattogram.

The young man wanted to speak to the prime minister about problems he had been having with his wife, according to the commandos.

The Chattogram police commissioner said the weapon in his hand was a toy pistol.