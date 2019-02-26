Chhatra League rebel panel to withdraw from DUCSU election

The members of the panel formed by former Chhatra League leaders announced the decision after meeting central leaders of the Awami League on Monday.

“We joined a negotiation and will share the outcome formally in a press briefing tomorrow,” Sohan Khan, aspirant for vice-president position, told bdnews24.com on Monday night.

Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary of the Awami League, Organising Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Forest and Environment Secretary Delowar Hossain, Deputy Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Secha Sebok League President Molla Md Abu Kausar, and former secretary on health affairs in Awami League Dr Badiuzzaman were present in the meeting.

On Monday, Sohan Khan, central vice president of Sohag-Zakir Committee in Chhatra League announced the election panel in a press briefing at Madhu’s Canteen in the campus.

Aminul Islam Bulbul, former organising secretary of Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall wing of the Chhatra League, who was also the coordinator of quota protesters, was announced as a candidate for the post of general secretary.

On Sunday, the Chhatra League announced its official panel with its president Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon as a candidate for the vice president. The student wing’s general secretary Golam Rabbani was named for contesting the DUCSU general secretary post.

Saddam Hossain, general secretary of the Dhaka University wing of Chhatra League, is contesting the post of assistant general secretary.

“We had a discussion with the rebel panel where we heard their complaints,” Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary of the Awami League, told bdnews24.com.

“We asked them to have faith in our party chief and urged them to work together to ensure victory for the Chhatra League panel

“They have promised to announce their decision to withdraw through a press briefing on Tuesday.”