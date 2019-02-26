Chhatra League rebel panel to withdraw from DUCSU election
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2019 12:55 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2019 12:55 PM BdST
The rebel panel of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League, is withdrawing it from the Dhaka University Central Student’s Union (DUCSU) election.
The members of the panel formed by former Chhatra League leaders announced the decision after meeting central leaders of the Awami League on Monday.
“We joined a negotiation and will share the outcome formally in a press briefing tomorrow,” Sohan Khan, aspirant for vice-president position, told bdnews24.com on Monday night.
Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary of the Awami League, Organising Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Forest and Environment Secretary Delowar Hossain, Deputy Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Secha Sebok League President Molla Md Abu Kausar, and former secretary on health affairs in Awami League Dr Badiuzzaman were present in the meeting.
On Monday, Sohan Khan, central vice president of Sohag-Zakir Committee in Chhatra League announced the election panel in a press briefing at Madhu’s Canteen in the campus.
Aminul Islam Bulbul, former organising secretary of Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall wing of the Chhatra League, who was also the coordinator of quota protesters, was announced as a candidate for the post of general secretary.
On Sunday, the Chhatra League announced its official panel with its president Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon as a candidate for the vice president. The student wing’s general secretary Golam Rabbani was named for contesting the DUCSU general secretary post.
Saddam Hossain, general secretary of the Dhaka University wing of Chhatra League, is contesting the post of assistant general secretary.
“We had a discussion with the rebel panel where we heard their complaints,” Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary of the Awami League, told bdnews24.com.
“We asked them to have faith in our party chief and urged them to work together to ensure victory for the Chhatra League panel
“They have promised to announce their decision to withdraw through a press briefing on Tuesday.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Biman hijack drama: Details emerge about slain suspect Polash
- Form all-party parliamentary panel to probe Biman hijacking: Opposition MP
- Chawkbazar fire death toll rises to 68 after victim succumbs to injuries
- Salary for government primary school headmasters under 10th pay scale from 2014: HC
- CAAB starts case over the ‘attempted hijacking’ of Biman plane
- Chawkbazar fire no accident, someone must be held to account: High Court
- JCD declares full-fledged panel for DUCSU polls
- Four die in Sundarbans ‘shootout’
- Man dies after being crushed by two buses in Dhaka
- Still trying to understand the whole situation, says state minister for aviation
Most Read
- 11th parliament: 49 reserved seat MPs take oath
- Biman hijack drama: Details emerge about slain suspect Polash
- India jets cross Line of Control, ‘bomb militants taking suicide training’ in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
- Chattogram plane hijacking: RAB identifies suspect as ‘listed criminal Polash’
- Still trying to understand the whole situation, says state minister for aviation
- Commando blitz ends Bangladesh plane hijack drama; suspect dies, all passengers, crew unharmed
- Six-storey building starts to tilt in Keraniganj
- Amu hits back at Barua as war of words starts over Dhaka fire
- CAAB starts case over the ‘attempted hijacking’ of Biman plane
- Massage-parlour sting unveils thriving trade of human trafficking in Florida